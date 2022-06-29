Kochi Corporation Council to consider waste management proposals

DPR for windrow composting unit to be discussed

The Kochi Corporation Council meeting on Thursday will consider a few proposals for the temporary management of garbage that is being brought to the Brahmapuram campus.

A revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the windrow waste composting unit will come up for the consideration of the council on the day. Esteem Developers, the agency that had won the bid for preparing the DPR, had revised the project proposal. The agency had pegged the cost of the windrow plant at ₹60 crore.

Though the initial estimate for the project was ₹45.8 crore, the estimated cost was later revised to ₹60 crore including the cost of the machinery. The Opposition councillors had pressed for a detailed discussion on the project when it had come up for the consideration of the previous council meeting.

Another proposal for making the Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) shed at Brahmapuram functional to set up the windrow system will also be considered by the council.

The civic body plans to set up the windrow system as it may take time to set up the waste-to-energy plant and to make it operational. It will also have to find ways to process waste till the time of the commissioning of the plant, according to civic administrators.

The existing waste treatment plant and the RDF shed are in a bad shape. The maintenance of the shed would cost ₹79.28 lakh including the cost for constructing a drain to handle leachate from refuse, according to the council agenda.

Currently, municipal waste from the nine neighbouring local bodies in the district are handled at the plant.

Another proposal for repairing the inner roads of the plant and the one that leads to the plant site will also be considered by the council. The transportation of waste from the nearby local bodies to the plant site has become difficult due to the bad condition of the roads. The District Collector, who is also the head of the District Disaster Management Unit, has issued orders for the timely repair of the roads, said the council document.