Kochi Corporation clears AMRUT water supply project worth ₹152 crore

Mayor suggests review meetings to look into drinking water issues

A special meeting of the Kochi Corporation Council approved the ₹152.68-crore water supply project to be implemented in the city under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme.

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) is the implementation agency for the project. The council cleared the project, as it had to be submitted to the Centre for its approval.

KWA officials presented the project at the council meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor M. Anilkumar suggested that a trimonthly review meeting be held to look into issues pertaining to drinking water availability.

The corporation will approach the State government for clearing the 190-MLD drinking water project proposed at Aluva, the Mayor said.