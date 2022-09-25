Kochi Corporation carries out mega vaccination drive for community dogs

A street dog in the vicinity of the Fort Kochi beach being vaccinated as part of a mega vaccination drive by the Kochi Corporation on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Kochi Corporation vaccinated 71 community dogs in the vicinity of Fort Kochi beach on Friday night, according to Mayor M. Anilkumar. Of these, 13 dogs that had not been sterilised were shifted to Brahmapuram.

A press release issued by the Mayor said as part of the vaccination drive, 40 locations under four veterinary hospitals under the Corporation would be equipped to carry out vaccination of street dogs. The dogs would be caught with the support of volunteers. The vaccination drive is being coordinated by health standing committee chairman T.K. Ashraf, besides the Corporation’s veterinary doctors, Animal Birth Control (ABC) doctors, dog handlers, and volunteers.