Kochi-based start-up hits landmark of one crore users

From offering content only in Malayalam, Entri App now has courses in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi

When the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) announced the results of lower division clerk and last grade servant exams in August, it was a proudful moment for Entri App, a Kochi-based technology start-up that offers job-oriented courses in five regional languages over web and mobile platforms.

Around 2,000 people in the rank lists converged for a meet recently. Hardly had the celebrations ended, there was another reason for happiness when the user base of the start-up touched the landmark one crore.

“When we started more than four years ago with only courses to crack KPSC exams, we had presence only in Kochi and offered content only in Malayalam. Since then, we have started courses in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi and have presence in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Coimbatore. Offering content in regional languages remains our biggest USP,” said Mohammed Hisamuddin, who along with Rahul Ramesh co-founded the start-up.

3,50,000 crash courses sold

Entri started with a crash course packaged into a set of recorded videos, mock exams, and study cards, and it lasted 45 to 60 days. With a fee ranging between ₹1,500 and ₹2,000, affordability was one of its major attractions. Since the launch, the start-up has sold close to 3,50,000 crash courses.

A more premium Entri Gold, a cohort-based programme with live classes is being offered to batches of 30 to 50 persons. It also offers the service of a subject expert who, besides being proficient in the respective language, also hand-holds learners to achieve their goal. Those signing up for the programme are given a study plan, tasks to complete, individual attention, and feedback.

Apart from courses targeting government jobs, the start-up also offers courses in spoken English, coding, and finance. The content is generated based on the start-up’s agreements with various content creators. However, the curriculum is set by its own 75-odd content experts.

“Since our launch, we have raised investments worth around $14 million from across India and abroad,” said Mr. Hisamuddin.

Recently, Entri launched a placement-oriented programme, Entri Elevate, in which learners are trained in a sought-after skill and then connected to the start-up’s corporate partners for placements.