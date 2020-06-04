Kochi

KMRL to plant 5,000 trees

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) will plant 5,000 trees, beginning June 5 as part of World Environment Day observance.

It will kick-off the activity by planting saplings in the vicinity of Vyttila metro station on Friday morning. Conservator of Forests C. Meenakshi will be the chief guest.

“Sustainability is the core value of KMRL activities. Our motto is to provide a greener and cleaner travel solution for Kochiites. The drive to conserve the environment is not a one-day affair but an ongoing process. In the coming year, we will be planting 5,000 trees as part of the Water Metro project as well as the canal rejuvenation project,” said KMRL Managing Director Alkesh Kumar Sharma.

The metro agency will join hands with Adi Shankara Group of Institutions, Kalady for this initiative. The institute will help KMRL in planting 2,000 trees. The KMRL has requested all its employees at the corporate office to plant at least one tree at their homes.

Since its inception, KMRL has planted 7,427 trees in Ernakulam district, including 3,550 trees planted along the Container Terminal Road.

