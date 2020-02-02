KMRL, KSRTC sign pact for feeder e-bus services to airport

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has signed an agreement with the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) for plying air conditioned electric buses, as part of its feeder services, to the Cochin international airport at Nedumbassery.

The agreement was signed on Saturday in Thiruvananthapuram in the presence of KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma and Transport Secretary K.R. Jyothilal.

The plan is to operate two electric buses with a seating capacity of 32 in the Aluva metro station-airport route and other feasible routes.

“The feeder service to the airport is part of the Kochi metro’s plans to provide last-mile connectivity to commuters.

Ease of travel

Airport access is a key for the people of Kochi. Through this people living in the city can travel in the metro and board the feeder bus to reach the airport and vice versa,” Mr. Sharma said.

GPS-enabled

The electric buses will be GPS-enabled and will have all modern facilities.

Passengers can purchase tickets from metro stations. The buses have been provided by Mahavoyage to KSRTC.