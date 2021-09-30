KMRL chief Loknath Behera denies reports of going on long leave

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) managing director Loknath Behera, who is in the eye of a storm after photos emerged of his visit to the residence cum ‘museum’ of alleged conman Monson Mavunkal in Kochi in 2019, has rubbished reports of he not attending office ever since the controversy arose, and that he had opted for long leave.

“I have been attending to my duties at KMRL every day this week, including on Thursday. I will be in Odisha for four days as an expert member on the interview board for personality test for recruitment to civil services in that State, from October 1 to 4. I will return to Kochi after that,” Mr. Behera said.