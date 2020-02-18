Kochi

KLCA veteran dead

E.P. Antony, the founder general secretary of the Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA) and former professor of history at St. Paul’s College, Kalamassery, passed away at a private hospital in the city on Monday. He was 93.

He was an Air Force pilot during World War II and joined St. Paul’s College on retirement and went on to become the college vice-principal.

He was a member of the Public Service Commission for six years from 1975.

He will be buried at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the cemetery of St. Michael’s Church, Chembumukku, in the city.

