Kerala should focus on electronic system design and EV, says Union Minister

Kerala, with its core ability in electronics system design, must focus more on that field alongside electric vehicles (EV), Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar said after a visit to the Integrated Startup Complex (ISC) here on Friday.

“The State has proved its high quality in electronics; only that its start-ups have to scale up the marketing,” he said after a two-hour round of the Maker Village facility, under Digital University Kerala and IIITM-Kerala, at the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).

Given that Indian start-ups have risen largely in the domain of software, the Maker Village at ISC can make valuable contributions as an electronics hardware innovator with support from MeitY, Digital University Kerala, IIITM-Kerala, and the KSUM, he said.

Innovators must be encouraged to design high-quality electronic systems by using indigenously developed chips, focusing on generating Intellectual Property. “For this, the government is keen to support with financial aid,” he said.

The Minister said electric vehicles provided entrepreneurs immense scope for development, as the facility was yet to strengthen in the country. Pointing out that EVs relied heavily on electronics, he urged entrepreneurs to explore further into EV product development to further intensify the electronics ecosystem in the country.

Among those who interacted with Mr. Chandrasekhar included heads of KSUM, Maker Village, IIITM-K, and Digital University Kerala, senior bureaucrats, and industry representatives.