March 02, 2024 07:28 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - KOCHI

A three-day Kerala Media Conclave – 24 International Media Festival will be inaugurated on Kerala Media Academy campus in Kakkanad by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on March 2.

The festival is organised jointly by the Media Academy, Information and Public Relations department, and the Kerala Union of Working Journalists. Discussions will be held on, among others, 175 years of Malayalam journalism and 100 years of radio.