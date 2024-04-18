Kerala Latin Catholic Council appeals for vote to protect freedom, equality

April 18, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC) called on voters to choose political parties who will protect ideals of equality, liberty, and fraternity. A statement issued against the backdrop of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls by the KRLCC here on Thursday also called for a socio-economic and caste census.

Voters must ensure that they use their franchise to ensure that the Constitutional ideals of equality, liberty, and fraternity are protected, said the statement issued after deliberations at various levels of the Latin Catholic community.

India’s secular ideals are constantly being questioned. The use of democratic institutions to suit political purposes generate serious concerns about the weakening of the democratic process. It is unjust that rules are being framed in a way to discriminate between religious groups, and anti-minority sentiments are gaining strength, especially in north Indian States, said KRLCC.

‘Spreading misinformation’

Earlier in the day, KRLCC official spokesman Joseph Jude said in a statement that there is an attempt to spread misinformation that the Latin Catholic community is working in support of Bharatiya Janata Party. These news items spread misinformation and plant seeds of misunderstanding in society, said Mr. Joseph.

The disinformation is being spread allegedly as an interpretation of an article that appeared in Jeevadeepthi, official publication of Varappuzha archdiocese. The opinion is fully that of the writer of the article and not the official stand of the Latin Catholic Church, added Mr. Joseph.

The Latin Catholic Council said that services for the poor, marginalised, and weak of the society were being reined in through legal impediments. It is imperative that a political stand must be taken to protect democratic values and secularism.

‘Crony capitalism’

The lives of the poor have gotten worse with crony capitalism gaining in strength. National wealth is being cornered by these forces and workers and the weak of the society are getting weaker.

The Congress has taken a strong stand on the socio-economic and caste census issue and the Left parties too have taken a positive stand. Under these circumstances, the census should be carried out, the statement said.