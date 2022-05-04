Kerala High Court seeks response of State government on plea to extend implementation of ban on old diesel autos

Petitioner points out that conversion kits are still not available in Kerala

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the State government to a plea by a union of autorickshaw owners and drivers for a directive not to implement the motor vehicle rule banning the operation of 15-year-old diesel autorickshaws for five years or till conversions kits are freely made available in the State.

The petition was filed by Swathanthra Autorickshaw Thozhilali Union (SATU). According to the union, Rule 292A of the Kerala Motor Vehicles Rule, 1989 banned the operation of diesel autorickshaws that completed 15 years unless they were converted into vehicles powered by electrical energy, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), compressed natural gas (CNG) or liquefied natural gas (LNG). In fact, diesel engine-powered private buses were permitted to operate for two more years.

The petitioner pointed out that conversion kits were still not available in the State. Therefore, the implementation of the Rule 292A should be suspended for a further period of at least five years or at least till the government/and other agencies were able to provide such a facility.

The petitioner also sought a directive to the government to renew the permit of all diesel autorickshaws to operate for another five years on completion of 15 years.