GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala High Court quashes permission for holding Navakerala Sadas on temple ground

Court says TDB hadn’t considered statutory provisions such as Travancore-Cochin Hindu Religious Institutions Act, various decisions of HC against use of temple premises for activities not related to temple functions

December 16, 2023 02:55 am | Updated 02:56 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday set aside the order of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) granting permission for the government to use the premises of the Chakkuvally Sree Parabrahma temple in Kollam for the Navakerala Sadas on December 18.

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice G. Gireesh issued the order while disposing of a writ petition filed by Jayakumar J. and another person from Kollam challenging the decision of the district administration to hold the Navakerala Sadas on the temple ground.

The court found that the TDB had not considered the statutory provisions such as the Travancore-Cochin Hindu Religious Institutions Act and various decisions of the High Court against the use of the temple premises for activities not related to temple functions, while granting permission for holding the Sadas. Such activities could not be permitted on the temple premises by putting up a temporary pandal, which is only a few meters away from the temple structure.

The government and the TDB took the stand that there was only a small religious structure situated outside the temple boundary wall and it was now separated with a temporary barricade put up as part of the construction of a shed for the Navakerala Sadas. The programmes in connection with the Navakerala Sadas would not affect the pujas and functioning of the temple. The entry of devotees would not be restricted. Besides, there was no decision to demolish the compound wall or any other construction for the event.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.