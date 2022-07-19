Kerala High Court orders arrest of Russian vessel

Alleged non-payment of fuel charges to supplier

The Kerala High Court has ordered the arrest and seizure of a Russian ship, MV MAIA-I, which carries arms for the Navy, for non-payment of fuel charges of around ₹1.87 crore ($23,503) to an Estonian supplier.

The order was issued on an admiralty suit filed by T.X. Harry of Karuvelippady in Kochi, the power of attorney holder of Bunker Partner OU, based in Estonia. The company said the claim for payment was related to the value of bunkers supplied to the ship. Bunkering is the supply of fuel for ships.

The court pointed out that the vessel was at present anchored at the Cochin port, within the territorial waters of the court.

The court ordered the Deputy Conservator to execute the arrest warrant and effect the arrest, seizure, and detention of the vessel.

The High Court ordered the detention of the vessel until $23,503.14, equivalent to approximately ₹18,68,499.63 (1 US $=₹79.5) due to the supplier, was deposited before the court by MV MAIA-1 or until it furnishes security for the said amount to the satisfaction of the court.