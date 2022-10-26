Kochi

Kerala High Court adjourns hearing on plea to include adrenal hyperplasia in rare disease category

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday adjourned to November 3, hearing on a suo motu public interest writ petition seeking to include congenital adrenal hyperplasia in the group of rare diseases to enable patients afflicted by the disease to get financial aid and other support from the government.

The petition was filed by the mother of three children. She submitted that that her two young children, aged 7 and 2, were suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia. The eldest of the two, Santrin Joseph, was also 90% autistic. The child is unable to fulfill his physical needs and requires constant care and companionship. The child could not attend school and even hurts himself and his brother.

The court also impleaded the Health and Family Welfare department as respondent in the petition.


