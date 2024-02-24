GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala HC orders deferring proposal to cut trees

February 24, 2024 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday restrained cutting of 59 trees growing in the Edappally campus of the Social Forestry wing of the Forest department, to build office complexes.

When the petition against the cutting of trees came up, Justice Devan Ramachandran ordered the proposed cutting of trees shall be deferred till March 5.

According to the petitioner, if this kind of vandalism is not prevented immediately, it would lead to further destruction of trees, especially when the city had only a few trees left. Even if new trees were planted, they might not survive due to current weather conditions and lack of proper maintenance.

Related Topics

Kochi / deforestation

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.