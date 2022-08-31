Kerala Film Producers' Association forays into content mastering

M. Renjith, president of KFPA, said that KFPA's technical experience will help in ensuring a professional and exciting content output

Senior actors Mammootty and Mohanlal will inaugurate the KFPA Digital Cinema Council in Kochi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Kerala Film Producers' Association (KFPA) has realised the long cherished dream of having its own content mastering unit.

Senior actors Mammootty and Mohanlal will inaugurate the KFPA Digital Cinema Council in Kochi on Wednesday evening. The facility is expected to provide state-of-the-art content mastering services at affordable rates to the entertainment industry.

"It is the first of its kind venture by a film trade body in the country. Content mastering, which is dominated by private players, has always been expensive for the producers. Our facility will offer digital services at nominal rates to the stakeholders," said M. Renjith, president of KFPA.

Besides content mastering, the Digital Cinema Council will offer services including digital lab, cloning, content distribution, restoration and archival solution. A network operations centre and preview facility will also be part of the ambitious project.

Mr. Renjith said that KFPA's technical experience will help in ensuring a professional and exciting content output. We have in-house experts, who will facilitate smooth distribution and cloning services, he said.

The network operations centre will facilitate network content delivery. As the facility works 24x7, it will ensure smooth content playback on all screens. The team will be able to identify any issue that may interfere with the content playback and resolve it immediately.

The Digital Cinema Council will have a digital film preservation facility for the content being mastered for a span of 10 years. It will be made available to the producer on request.