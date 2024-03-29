Kerala Council of Churches slams order

March 29, 2024 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Council of Churches on Thursday said the order issued by Manipur Governor making Easter Sunday a working day was a cause for sadness. The order was withdrawn later following protests.

Kerala Council of Churches general secretary Prakash P. Thomas said in a statement here that the Governor’s order was painful to Christians among the Naga, Kuki and Meitei communities. “It is understandable that the banks must be open for business on the last day of the financial year. However, to order all government offices to open on Easter Sunday and to close all files is illogical.”