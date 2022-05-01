Kochi

Kejriwal to address Twenty20 convention

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Aravind Kejriwal will address a Twenty20 convention on May 15 at Kizhakkambalam.

Twenty20 chief coordinator Sabu M. Jacob said in a press release here that the meeting was scheduled for 6 p.m. on the day, and around 50,000 Twenty20 members would attend.


