KEAM entrance exam easier than expected, say aspirants in Ernakulam

The Kerala Engineering Agriculture Medical (KEAM) 2022 entrance examination held on Monday was “relatively easy” for the aspirants who appeared at various centres in Ernakulam district.

Paper I (Physics and Chemistry) was held from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., while Paper 2 (Mathematics) started at 2.30 p.m. and got over by 5 p.m.

“The Physics and Chemistry paper was easy for me compared to the Maths paper. I could attempt more questions in Physics and Chemistry while time management was an issue in the Maths paper,” said an aspirant who appeared at a city centre.

A few students who wrote the exam at the Sree Narayana Higher Secondary School at Ayappankavu said the Maths paper was not tough as expected. They also agreed that time management was key in both the papers. “But the number of difficult questions was less when compared to other national-level entrances like the Joint Entrance Examination,” they said.

The KEAM exam, held for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses, was held at various schools under the General Education department. The exam invigilators had ensured compliance of COVID-19 protocol at all the centres. Students were told to wear masks and ensure physical distancing. The chief superintendents had appointed teachers for special COVID-19 duty at each centre.