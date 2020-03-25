KCBC ready to release hospitals for COVID-19 fight

The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council, the apex body of the Catholic hierarchy in Kerala, has said it was ready to release all its hospitals and related facilities to support the fight against spread of COVID-19.
A statement issued here by the KCBC said that the president of the bishops' council, Cardinal George Alencherry, had conveyed these sentiments to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
The statement reiterated the Catholic Church was ready to cooperate with the government in its fight against the pandemic and declared unconditional support for the efforts.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.