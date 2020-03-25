KCBC ready to release hospitals for COVID-19 fight

The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council, the apex body of the Catholic hierarchy in Kerala, has said it was ready to release all its hospitals and related facilities to support the fight against spread of COVID-19.

A statement issued here by the KCBC said that the president of the bishops' council, Cardinal George Alencherry, had conveyed these sentiments to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The statement reiterated the Catholic Church was ready to cooperate with the government in its fight against the pandemic and declared unconditional support for the efforts.