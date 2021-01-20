Kochi

Kamal Haasan opens college union

Popular actor Kamal Haasan inaugurated St. Teresa’s College Union for the academic year 2020-21 online on Tuesday.

Mr. Haasan, founder of the Makkal Needhi Maiam, stressed the need to create an environment conducive to grooming future leaders of the country. “Be the change that you wish to see in others,” he said.

A team of 13 union members led by Niranjana R., chairperson, took the oath of office. The college union election was held online with the software developed by the Department of Computer Science of the college. About 95% of the students cast their votes online, according to a release.

