Kalamassery steps up vigil against spurt in Hepatitis A cases

Updated - May 18, 2024 11:49 pm IST

Published - May 18, 2024 11:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The wards in Kalamassery municipality that reported Hepatitis A cases have stepped up remedial measures.

Nearly 28 confirmed cases were reported in wards 1 (Glass colony), 2 (Santhinagar annex), 3 (Rajagiri), 4 (Sundharagiri), and 5 (North Kalamassery). A fruit shop and a tea stall near the Appollo Tyres at Kalamassery were shut down for violation of hygiene and food safety norms by the health wing of the municipality amidst a spike in jaundice cases in some of the wards. The authorities suspected that people who had consumed fruit juices and food from these outlets were infected.

Hajara Usman, councillor representing North Kalamassery, said that three cases were reported in her ward. Two were admitted in hospitals. The condition of all the three remains stable. She added that people have been told not to have food sold in unhygienic conditions. Care should be also taken while consuming water from outside.

The civic body has asked its health wing to step up action against those found violating the food safety norms.

