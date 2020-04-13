Jeevani Sanjeevani opens up new prospects for farmers

The Department of Agriculture has launched Jeevani Sanjeevani farmers’ shops across the State to ensure uninterrupted supply of fresh farm products, including vegetables and fruits, and to assure farmers that they will have a ready market, paying remunerative prices during the lockdown and after.

Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar inaugurated the Jeevani Sanjeevani outlet under the Mulanthuruthy Krishi Bhavan on Saturday. The shop is geared to meet the demand for vegetables and fruits during Vishu. An Agriculture Department official said the Jeevani Sanjeevani shops would also act as interventions to keep prices under check during the lockdown period.

Corporations, municipalities, and grama panchayats have taken initiative to open the outlets. The official added that farmers now had the opportunity to sell their produce directly to customers through the new outlets. Government agencies like Horticorp and Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam too are involved in selling produce, said a press release from the Public Relations Department.

Eco shops and cluster markets under various Krishi Bhavans will also be part of the new campaign to bring farmers and buyers together.