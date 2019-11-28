Jagrutha Samiti to address residents’ concerns

A meeting on Wednesday, which was called to address concerns of people living near the apartment complexes that are set to be demolished at Maradu, decided to form a Jagrutha Samiti. M. Swaraj, MLA, inaugurated the meeting of people living near the said apartments.

Accordingly, the Samiti resolved not to allow unscientific methods for demolishing the flats.

It was also decided that Alfa Serene apartments would not be allowed to be demolished first. The Samiti pointed out that there were few houses near Jain Housing flats, and that they could be demolished first.

A learning process

As each demolition could be a learning process, Alfa Serene could be brought down later, the Samiti said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Swaraj said the reported lapse in following orders on demolition of buildings would be brought to the notice of the government. He added that there would be clarity on the insurance provider within a week.

Mr. Swaraj also visited the houses in the vicinity that had developed cracks.

One more gets bail

The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Wednesday granted bail to Mohammed Ashraf, a former panchayat secretary and an accused in the construction of apartments in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms at Maradu.

He was granted bail in cases pertaining to the construction of Jain Coral Cove and Alfa Serene apartments. Earlier, he was denied bail in connection with the construction of H2O Holy Faith. This comes close on the heels of the granting of bail to two other accused, Paul Raj, MD of Alpha Ventures Private Limited, and former Maradu panchayat junior superintendent P.E. Joseph, on Tuesday.

The accused had petitioned the court to advance the case related to H2O Holy Faith as part of attempts to secure bail. He can walk out of the Muvattupuzha sub jail, where he has remained a remand prisoner for the past 44 days, provided he secures bail in two more cases.

Another accused, Jayaram Naik, who was an upper division clerk in then Maradu panchayat when the permit for the construction of the apartment complexes was issued, remains in Crime Branch custody after the court granted his police custody for three days for further investigation.