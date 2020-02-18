Jacobites plan marchto Aluva SP’s office

Members of the Jacobite faction of the Malankara Church will march to the office of the Superintendent of Police, Aluva, on February 29 to register their protest against what the group leaders called the use of force by the police to evict Jacobite members from the Chorakkuzhy St. Stephen’s church as well as the “misinterpretation” of a Supreme Court verdict in the dispute over control of Malankara churches.

A statement issued by the Jacobite group called the police action in the Chorakkuzhi church “draconian”. The Jacobites also claimed that its members were peacefully offering prayers when the police swung into action and forcefully took over the church. The police behaved in a “partisan” manner and prepared the ground for seizing the church and handing it over to the Orthodox group. These events will be brought to the notice of the government as well as the Police Complaints Authority.

The Jacobite group members will also hold a satyagraha between March 2 and 6 at the Kerala High Court Junction to register their protest, the statement added.