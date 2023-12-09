International workshop on fisheries management at CMFRI from December 11

December 09, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - KOCHI

An international workshop-cum-training in fisheries management and aquaculture for officials from eight member countries of the African-Asian Rural Development Organisation (AARDO) will begin at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) on December 11. The programme is part of an international collaboration between the Ministry of Rural Development and AARDO.

Rami Mahmoud Abdel Halim Qtaishat, assistant secretary general, AARDO, will inaugurate the workshop at 10 a.m. Khushnood Ali, head research division, and programme coordinator, AARDO, will be the guest of honour and A. Gopalakrishnan, Director, CMFRI, will preside over the event.

The 10-day workshop will provide exposure and hands-on experience in fisheries management, fish stock estimation, climate change impacts on fisheries and mitigation, responsible fisheries, aquaculture, good aquaculture practices, fish health, mariculture activities like cage farming, seaweed farming, fish breeding, and seed production, ornamental fish culture, value-addition technologies, fish nutrition, and fisheries socio-economics, said a communication from CMFRI.

The participants have been drawn from Oman, Egypt, Ghana, Namibia, Nigeria, Zambia, Malaysia, and Bangladesh. Suresh V.V.R., head mariculture division, CMFRI, is coordinating the programme.

AARDO, formed in 1962 with its headquarters in New Delhi, is an inter-governmental organisation comprising 32 full member countries (18 from Africa and 14 from Asia) and two associate members (Korea Rural Community Corporation, Republic of Korea, and Agricultural Bank of Sudan). The Ministry of Rural Development is providing financial and technical aid to AARDO.