Internal exams go digital at Mahatma Gandhi University

It replaces traditional method of writing exams under supervision of teachers

The internal evaluation of students in affiliated colleges under Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) has gone online in view of the pandemic crisis.

The new system replaces the traditional method of writing internal exams under the supervision of teachers. Several colleges have started offering the internal exam component as part of the continuous evaluation of students through online platforms. The digital evaluation has given a novel experience to both teachers and students.

Faculty members say that around an hour is given for an internal exam. The time slot will be informed in advance. Students have to log in to the online platform and finish writing the answers within the specified time. “For those facing Internet glitches or connectivity issues, additional time will be given based on request,” they informed.

Students are relieved, as they need not go to the college to write the exam. “The online mode has turned beneficial, as we can sit in the comfort of our homes and appear for the exam,” they said.

According to teachers, the possibility of students referring to learning materials cannot be ruled out. “But it is done in the belief that students would not resort to such attempts. We have no other option amid the worsening pandemic crisis but to complete the internal exams through online platforms. Otherwise, the semester sessions will be stretched further,” they said.

Meanwhile, the university authorities said that all affiliated colleges could go ahead with the online internal exams in view of the COVID-19 situation. B. Keralavarma, Syndicate member and convener of its examination sub-committee, said institutions need not wait for official nod from the varsity for starting online internal exams. “We have learnt that some colleges have not yet started the process. To clear the air, we will soon issue a directive permitting the online mode for conducting internal exams,” he added.

The authorities pointed out that internal exam was only a component, as assignments submitted by students were also taken into account while making their overall internal assessment.