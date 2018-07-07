INS Tarangini departs for tall ship race

INS Tarangini, a sail training ship of the Indian Navy based at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi, has departed Amsterdam in the Netherlands to take part in a ‘tall ship race’ beginning July 10.

The only Indian sail training vessel to have taken part in four tall ship races earlier, this time Tarangini will race alongside nearly 50 other tall ships, traditionally-rigged sailing vessels, from Sutherland in the United Kingdom to Esbjerg in Denmark in the first leg ending on July 18. The ship will then travel to Stavanger in Norway for the second leg of the race ending at Harlingen in the Netherlands between July 26 and August 3.

Tarangini is the only commissioned Indian naval vessel to have circumnavigated the globe. The ship is on its fourth Lokayan lasting seven months – the earlier three in 2005, 2007 and 2015 – with the theme of ‘Sailing through different oceans and uniting nations’. It is a training cruise with some 150 cadets and over 50 naval personnel including nine officers. Last month, the ship took part in a tall ship regatta at Bordeaux in France.