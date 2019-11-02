Innovative renewable energy products on show

A plethora of products powered by solar, wind and other renewable energy sources are on display at the three-day Green Power Expo 2019 that began at the KTDC-run Bolgatty Event Centre here on Friday.

A walk through the stalls at the venue shows that dozens of entrepreneurs from Kerala and other States have forayed into the renewable-energy sector, coming up with innovative energy solutions for practical needs. Among them are solar-powered devices to repel birds and elephants, kept outside the stalls.

They have sensors that get activated by any movement in the vicinity. The device to keep elephants at bay becomes automatically active at night. They let out a unique sound to keep the animals at bay. Kept nearby is a solar-powered dryer.

The fourth edition of the expo is being organised here by Kerala Renewable Energy Entrepreneurs’ and Promoters’ Association (KREEPA), in association with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Energy Management Centre (EMC) and ANERT.

The other products include bi-facial solar panels, ideal to be used as roof over pergolas and in green houses. “The largely transparent panels permeate light. Their price is comparable to that of conventional solar panels,” said Mohammed Shafeeq, treasurer of KREEPA.

In the meantime, Thrissur-based Hykon, the second e-autorickshaw manufacturer in Kerala, has displayed its three-wheeler at the expo.

This comes close on the heels of Thiruvananthapuram-based Kerala Automobiles Limited (KAL) getting ready to begin the commercial production of e-autos.

Speaking about the salient features of Hykon’s e-auto, Renjith Joseph, its Regional Sales Head (South India), said that a full-fledged manufacturing unit was getting ready in Thrissur.

“The fully automatic vehicle can travel 130 kms on a single recharge and is totally noise and emission-free. The average charging time is 4 hours, while fast charging using an alternative kit can be done in 2 hours. The price of the vehicle, which will be launched in 2020, is yet to be finalised,” he said.

It can be reversed at the press of a button. The company also manufactures among other products, lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. M.M. Mani, Minister for Power, will inaugurate a skill-build programme on Saturday. B. Ashok, Power Secretary, too is expected to attend the event, where energy efficiency is another area of focus. Entry to the venue is free.

Technical workshops, seminars and panel discussions, product launches and demonstrations are also on the anvil.