Income Tax Day celebrated
The Income Tax Department celebrated the 163rd Income Tax Day on Sunday in the presence of Anand Kumar, Director General of Income Tax (Investigations), at the Kochi office, said an official communication. Mr. Kumar requested taxpayers to pay their taxes honestly and contribute towards nation-building. Chief Commissioner of Income Tax R. Govindaraja was among those who addressed the celebratory meet.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.