In a first, one lakh menstrual cups to be distributed in 24 hours in Ernakulam

The initiative by Hibi Eden, MP, will be launched on August 30

In what is claimed to be the first-of-its-kind initiative, one lakh menstrual cups will be distributed free of cost at 100 venues in the Ernakulam Parliament constituency within 24 hours thanks to the Cup of Life programme initiated by Hibi Eden, MP, next month.

It will be launched in the evening of August 30 and wrapped up by next evening. The project is funded by Muthoot Finance under its corporate social responsibility initiative and supported by the Ernakulam district administration and the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kochi.

The project aims at creating awareness about menstrual hygiene and the availability of consumer-friendly, sustainable, eco-friendly and cost-effective menstrual cups. As a prelude to the programme, a two-month-long awareness, art and cultural programmes will be organised at various venues. Six trained volunteers to be deployed at these venues by IMA Kochi will explain how to use the menstrual cup and clarify doubts.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Mr. Eden said the initiative goes beyond mere distribution of menstrual cups but is a step towards women empowerment. He observed that it would facilitate better societal understanding about difficulties facing women during menstruation.

A pilot project was implemented in Kumbalanghi grama panchayat. Awareness programmes were conducted in all the 17 wards of the panchayat, and 4,000 cups were distributed. The success of the initiative prompted a scaled-up campaign, Mr. Eden said.

Apart from being cost-effective, as one cup can be used for up to five years, it serves the environment too considering that India alone accounts for disposal of around 12 billion used sanitary pads a year.

An organising committee with Industries Minister P. Rajeeve and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan as chief patrons has been formed for the programme.

Alexander George Muthoot, managing director of Muthoot Finance, expressed happiness in associating with the initiative. District Collector Jafar Malik, Muthoot Finance deputy managing director George M. George, Cup of Life organising committee general convener Junaid Rahman, and IMA Kochi president Maria Varghese and vice president M.M. Haneesh were present.

Voluntary organisations and colleges interested in setting up venues may register by calling 0484-3503177.