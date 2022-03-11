Illegal street vendors identified in Kochi
A crackdown under Operation Footpath, a drive to free footpaths of illegal encroachments, identified 390 illegal roadside vendors on Friday. During the drive covering 579 units, 189 were found to be operating in compliance with norms. The drive was carried out by a multi-agency enforcement team. The squads have been formed for the enforcement of the Street Vendors Act 2014, on the direction of the High Court.
