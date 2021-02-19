IFFK focus on third world to continue

International competition segment still restricted to films from Africa, Asia, and Latin America, says Kamal

The Kerala State Chalachitra Academy has debunked allegations that the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) has diluted over the years its stated policy of showcasing Afro-Asian-Latin American movies.

Speaking to The Hindu on the sidelines of the Kochi leg of the IFFK on Thursday, Academy Chairman Kamal said the international competition segment of the festival was still restricted to films from the three regions. Besides, African, Asian and Latin American movies, including those in the waiting list of international cinema as recommended by the selection committee, also feature in the world cinema category.

“Hand-holding movies from third world countries is the politics espoused by the IFFK. That is the character of our fest, and that remains intact,” said Mr. Kamal, flanked by Academy Vice Chairperson Bina Paul and executive committee member and filmmaker Sibi Malayil. The defence came a day after renowned filmmaker and one of the founding members of the IFFK, Shaji N. Karun, criticised the changing character of the fest.

Ms. Paul said the number of films had come down from around 200 to nearly 80 owing to the pandemic, and that there had been a proportionate fall in the number of Asian, African and Latin American films. However, the composition of the international competition remains unchanged. The competition segment features two Malayalam movies, two non-Malayalam Indian movies, and 10 foreign language movies.

Mr. Malayil said any change in policy decisions could not be taken by the seven-member executive committee alone and needed the ratification of the 21-member governing council of the Academy. Mr. Kamal said a needless ambiguity was being made by creating an impression about the shifting priorities and character of the IFFK. He also shot down allegations that Mr. Karun was not invited to the festival.

“Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Shaji sir were among the first to be informed about the plans to hold the fest in four different locations. I also personally met him with updates, and he was invited both for the State film awards and the IFFK inaugural function. But he mailed me citing personal reasons for not accepting the invitations,” Mr. Kamal said.

He added that the fourth venue had to be shifted from Kozhikode to Thalassery on not getting confirmation about the completion of the renovation of the Kairali-Sree theatre complex undertaken by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation chaired by Mr. Karun.