Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate the golden jubilee celebrations of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics, Kerala (IAP, Kerala) on December 4 online. The annual conference of the body titled “Pedicon Kerala 2021” will begin at IMA House here on Wednesday. Nearly 60 theses by experts will be presented on the occasion, besides poster presentations by medical college faculty and postgraduate paediatric students.Dr. M. Narayanan, organising secretary, said. that the emphasis this year was on continuing education programmes to create awareness among junior doctors on the importance of clinical training. The motto of this conference is “Fifty Years of Community Inspiration Tomorrow”, he said.
IAP to celebrate golden jubilee
Special Correspondent
KOCHI,
November 30, 2021 22:58 IST
Special Correspondent
KOCHI,
November 30, 2021 22:58 IST
