History-sheeter held in Kochi for murder attempt

Sabu being taken from the Ernakulam Central police station for medical examination. | Photo Credit: R.K. NITHIN

The Ernakulam Central police arrested alleged history-sheeter ‘Container’ Sabu on Tuesday on the charge of attempt to murder.

Sabu was wanted in a case in which a youth was allegedly picked up by his gang members from M.G. Road, assaulted in a moving car, and abandoned near the Ernakulam Town railway station. Two persons were arrested in the case.

Sabu had been arrested in May by the Excise from Kanjikode in Palakkad. They had recovered 5 kg of ganja from his vehicle.