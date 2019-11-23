High Court: enhance staff strength at Lok Adalat

The Kerala High Court has directed the member secretary, Kerala State legal Services Authority (KELSA), to file a report suggesting modalities for providing more staffers to the Ernakulam Permanent Lok Adalat (PLA) to deal with the increasing number of appeals filed by flood victims.

The court passed the directive after a letter from the Ernakulam PLA Chairman was brought to its attention. The letter addressed to KELSA had sought more staffers as the adalat had been finding it difficult to handle the rising number of appeals. The submission was made when flood-related cases came up for hearing.

The court also directed the KELSA member secretary to explore the possibility of deputing para legal volunteers for the PLA.