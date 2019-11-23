High Court: enhance staff strength at Lok Adalat

The Kerala High Court has directed the member secretary, Kerala State legal Services Authority (KELSA), to file a report suggesting modalities for providing more staffers to the Ernakulam Permanent Lok Adalat (PLA) to deal with the increasing number of appeals filed by flood victims.
The court passed the directive after a letter from the Ernakulam PLA Chairman was brought to its attention. The letter addressed to KELSA had sought more staffers as the adalat had been finding it difficult to handle the rising number of appeals. The submission was made when flood-related cases came up for hearing.
The court also directed the KELSA member secretary to explore the possibility of deputing para legal volunteers for the PLA.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.