High Court directs Kalamassery municipality to produce parking licence issued to mall

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Kalamassery municipality to produce the license issued to LuLu Mall, Kochi, to collect parking fee from customers. The court issued the directive when a petition against the collection of parking fee came up for hearing.

Counsel for the municipality submitted that the High Court had permitted owners of malls to collect parking fee if the owner of the mall procured a licence Under Section 475 of the Kerala Municipality Act, 1994. The municipality had issued a licence for the services rendered by LuLu Mall, including pay-and-park service, by invoking the general provision for issuing licences under Section 447 of the Kerala Municipality Act.

The municipality said the parking area was part and parcel of the building and without providing parking spaces as required in the rules, the permit would not be issued. The permit to LuLu Mall was issued on the satisfaction of all the requirements.

According to Rule 20 (7d)(VIII)(c) of Kerala Municipality Building Rules, 1999, it was the duty of the owner and developer to furnish details with regard to the number of parking and loading and unloading spaces and areas earmarked for such places.