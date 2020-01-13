Heritage walk for students

Muziris Projects Ltd is launching a heritage walk for school students to learn and understand the historical narratives of the erstwhile Muziris region.

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac will inaugurate the non-formal history learning programme at 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Kottappuram Fort, one of the monuments part of the circuit.

“There is every need to pass on historical knowledge through a highly child-centred learning methodology, which itself makes the initiative unique. We aim to bring one lakh school students in 2020 as part of the drive,” says P.M. Nowshad, managing director of Muziris Projects Ltd. The students will have an opportunity to “walk through” the legendary landmarks of the port town of Muziris, including the Jewish synagogues, Kottappuram Fort, Paliam palace, Paliam nalukettu and the like.

Theme-based museum visits will also provide interactive learning aids such as bilingual activity books, games, and so on, he added.

V.R. Sunilkumar, MLA, will preside over the programme. Legislators from the region, local body representatives and officials will take part.