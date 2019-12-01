Helmetless riders, drivers sans seat belts fined

The Enforcement Wing of the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) initiated action against 174 two-wheeler riders sans helmets and 46 persons who were found driving without seat belt at Perumbavoor on Saturday.

A total of ₹1.86 lakh was collected as fine from 231 persons.

Enforcement personnel let off helmetless pillion riders and co-riders in four-wheelers sans seat belt with a warning that action would be taken against them too from December 1. Rule violators will thus have to either pay fine or face legal proceedings. The driver will be held responsible in instances of co-riders not wearing seat belt.

MVD personnel led by G. Ananthakrishnan, Enforcement RTO, also imposed fine on 27 vehicles with sun control films on side and rear glasses.

The department further initiated action against six buses for not having passenger-door shutters. Steps will be taken to suspend the licences of drivers.