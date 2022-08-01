Heavy rain: holiday for educational institutions in Ernakulam
The District Collector has issued an order declaring a holiday for all educational institutions in Ernakulam on Tuesday as there is a red alert in place on account of heavy rain. The holiday is also applicable to professional colleges, says a communication from the Public Relations Department.
