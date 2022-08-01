Kochi

Heavy rain: holiday for educational institutions in Ernakulam

The District Collector has issued an order declaring a holiday for all educational institutions in Ernakulam on Tuesday as there is a red alert in place on account of heavy rain. The holiday is also applicable to professional colleges, says a communication from the Public Relations Department.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 1, 2022 6:13:53 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/heavy-rain-holiday-for-educational-institutions-in-ernakulam/article65711206.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY