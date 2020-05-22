Healthcare worker among five patients in Kozhikode

A health-care worker from Vadakara, who is right now employed at the Kannur district hospital, was among the five persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kozhikode district on Friday.

This is the highest spike in the number of cases here in recent days.

A release by District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said the others were a 55-year-old native of Arikkulam who reached the Calicut International Airport from Abu Dhabi on May 7, a 46-year-old native of Thikkodi who returned from Kuwait on May 13, and a 42-year-old native of Chalappuram in Kozhikode city and a 32-year-old native of Azhiyoor, both of whom landed at the Kannur airport by a Kuwait-Kannur flight on May 20.

The 39-year-old health-care worker had been staying at the hospital earlier and is undergoing treatment there now. His body fluid samples were sent to the lab when he exhibited COVID-19 symptoms and they tested positive on May 20. The Arikkulam native had been quarantined at a COVID care centre and was shifted to the first-line treatment centre at Lakshadweep Guest House after samples tested positive for the virus on May 18.

The Thikkodi native too was shifted there after test results confirmed the infection on May 21. Both the Chalappuram native and the Azhiyoor native were shifted to the Kannur Medical College soon after they exhibited symptoms at the screening at the airport.

The number of people under surveillance went up to 5,735, including 889 expatriates.