HC upholds disqualification of MBBS students

Committing impersonation in the third year examination

The Kerala High Court has upheld the decision of the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) to disqualify three MBBS students of Azeeziya Medical College, Meeyannoor, Kollam, for committing impersonation in the part I (additional) third year examination and barring them from appearing for the examinations for up to five chances.

Dismissing the petition filed by Pranav G. Mohan, Nabeel Sajid and Midhun Jemsin challenging the order of the Vice Chancellor of the university, the court recently found that the petitioners had violated the guidelines issued by the university to ensure that the examination was free of all malpractice.

The court further observed that it was next to impossible to conclude that the petitioners had nothing to do with the manipulation carried out or that the petitioners had been made scapegoats. On the contrary, the role played by them to somehow pass the examination was clearly evident.

The court said the manner in which they changed their version at various stages of the inquiry and the letters disclosing the role played by them all stand testimony to the grave fraud perpetrated by a group of persons to undermine the entire system. Even an inquiry conducted by the college had disclosed damning allegations against the persons responsible for the malapractice.

The court said the petitioners may be right in saying that there was no material to suggest that someone else had entered the examination hall and wrote the examination pretending that they were the petitioners. That was not the manner in which the malpractice was committed. The court noted that the real answer booklets were smuggled out of the examination hall with the concurrence of the chief superintendent, invigilators, and IT staff.

Three others whose identity had been fixed tentatively wrote the answers as dictated by some experts directly from the authoritative textbook, sitting in other part of the college and they were then sent to the university.