GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC upholds Chief Wildlife Warden’s order for driving back Belur Makhna

February 24, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a writ petition challenging the order of the Principal Chief Conservator (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden granting permission to first drive back elephant Belur Makhna, which had rampaged in Wayanad and killed a person, back to the forest safely using Kumki elephants, failing which to capture Belur Makhna by tranquilisation.

The Bench led by Chief Justice A.J. Desai while dismissing the petition filed by Walking Eye Foundation For Animal Advocacy, Thrissur observed the order passed by the Chief Wildlife Warden was absolutely in accordance with law, by giving due care for the well-being of the animal and keeping in mind the lives of persons residing in forest area.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.