HC reserves order on YC workers’ bail pleas

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on a bail petition filed by Youth Congress (YC) workers Furseen Majeed and R.K. Naveen, who were arrested and remanded in a case registered in connection with their protest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inside a flight at the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

Justice Viju Abraham also reserved its order on an anticipatory bail petition filed by another Youth Congress worker Sujith Narayan.

When the petition came up for hearing, the Director-General of Prosecution while opposing the bail pleas submitted that the petitioners had rushed toward the seat of the Cheif Minister with threats. There was corroborative evidence such as digital documents and witness accounts. The police need to interrogate them.

Their plea for bail was dismissed by the Judicial First Class Magistrate XI, Thiruvananthapuram, on the ground that it had no jurisdiction to entertain the plea in view of the slapping of charges under the Suppression of Unlawful Act against the Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982.