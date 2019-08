The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail pleas of three accused in the case relating to the murder of two Youth Congress leaders in Periya, Kasaragod.

The bail petition was filed by the ninth accused, Murali, the 10th accused, T. Ranjith and 11th accused Pradeep.

The court dismissed their bail pleas in view of the submission by the prosecution that the charge sheet had already been filed and there would be law and order problems if the accused were released on bail.