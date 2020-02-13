HC orders police protection for church services

The Kerala High Court has directed the police to provide protection to the vicar of St. Stephen’s Church, Koothattukulam, to conduct religious services in the church. The court said that in view of the interim order passed by the civil court, no vicar should perform religious rituals other than the petitioner.

The court said that if any others were found conducting religious services, the police should remove them and take them into custody to prevent repetition of such illegal acts. The directives were passed on a petition filed by Father Rajan George seeking police protection.