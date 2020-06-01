HC orders clearing of silt from streets

The Kochi Corporation should remove the debris after desilting of drains within 24 hours of the cleaning operations, the Kerala High Court has ordered.

Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the order while considering a case on the progress of the pre-monsoon clean-up drive and steps to avert waterlogging during the monsoon.

The petitioner in the case submitted before the court that the Corporation while desilting drains deposited the silt and debris on the road and removed it either after considerable delay or never at all.

The court noted that the civic authorities should look into the issue as the debris, if not removed on time, might fall back into the drain during the rains. The Corporation Secretary should ensure that the debris was removed without any delay, the court ordered.

The standing counsel of the Kochi Corporation submitted that the piling and slab-laying of the Thevara canal was progressing and it would be completed within the deadline.

The lawyer for the district administration submitted that 19 of the 23 railway culverts were jetted and the remaining job would be completed within a week. The cleaning of the mouth of the Thevara-Perandoor canal at Perandoor and the removal of silt will also be competed within a week.

The counsels for various agencies submitted that the cleaning of the Perandoor canal from GCDA-Kadavanthra area to Kammattipadam and most city drains had been completed.