HC moved to ban illegal parking

The apex council of the residents’ associations of Elamkunnapuzha panchayat has moved the Kerala High Court seeking to issue directions to ban illegal parking of vehicles on Goshree bridges and their approach roads.

Despite submitting several representations to the authorities, no action was taken for banning illegal parking of vehicles.

Illegal parking of vehicles was causing severe traffic snarls on the roads, the petitioners submitted. Steps for evicting illegal traders from near the bridges should also be taken, they submitted.

