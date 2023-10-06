HamberMenu
HC moved against online film reviews

Kerala HC issues notice to Union Ministry & CBFC on petition seeking clear, transparent guidelines for online film critics & vloggers

October 06, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has issued notice to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on a petition seeking to establish clear and transparent guidelines for online film critics and vloggers.

The petition was filed by Mubeen Rauf, director of Aromalinte Aadyathe Pranayam. He also sought a directive to ensure that social media influencers and film reviewing vloggers refrain from publishing any reviews of Aromalinte Adyathe Pranayam in the social media for at least seven days from the date of release of the film.

According to the petitioner, the unchecked proliferation of online film critics and vloggers who engage in negative criticism, poses a significant threat to the film industry’s creativity and financial stability. Negative criticism without due evaluation can adversely affect the economic prospects of a film. When films fail at the box office due to unwarranted negative reviews, it directly impacts the livelihood of those involved in the industry.

